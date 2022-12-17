Ad
Katie Holmes ‘splits’ from musician beau after eight months of dating

Katie Holmes has reportedly split from Bobby Wooten III after eight months of dating.

A source told Us Weekly: “Katie and Bobby broke up last week,” adding that they “didn’t work out together for the long run.”

They added that Katie is “no longer [talking] about him to his friends.”

Katie and Bobby first sparked romance rumours back in April.

In photos published by PEOPLE, the couple were spotted passionately kissing in Central Park, New York.

The 43-year-old was previously married to Tom Cruise, with whom she shares daughter Suri, 16.

The Dawson’s Creek star was later linked to Jamie Foxx for several years, before they split in 2019; Katie was then linked to Emilio Vitolo Jr. in September 2020, but the former couple called it quits in May 2021.

