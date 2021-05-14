Katie Holmes splits from boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.

They've called it quits after eight months together

Katie Holmes has split from her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr., after eight months together.

A spokesperson confirmed the news to Us Weekly, who said they “parted ways amicably” and “remain friends”.

An insider also told the outlet: “They figured out they’re better off as friends. There’s no drama that went down with the breakup…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilio Vitolo (@emiliovitolo)

“Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects.”

The couple were first linked in early September, when they were spotted on a date in NYC.

Three months later, they made their romance Instagram official when Emilio posted a sweet tribute to Katie on her 42nd birthday.

Emilio was Katie’s first longterm boyfriend since she split from Jamie Foxx.

According to reports, Katie and Jamie started dating back in 2013 – following her divorce from Tom Cruise.

The couple never publicly confirmed their romance, but reports of their split emerged in 2019.

The actress filed for divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012 after six years together, and the former couple share their 15-year-old daughter Suri.