Kathy Griffin shares cancer diagnosis in emotional statement

Kathy Griffin has announced that she’s battling lung cancer.

The 60-year-old shared her diagnosis in an emotional statement posted on social media today.

She wrote: “I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed.”

“Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” she continued. “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.”

“Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”

“It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.”

The comedian said she’s thankful she’s fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as the “consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious”.

Kathy concluded her statement by writing: “Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It’ll save your life.”