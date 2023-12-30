Ad
Kathy Griffin files for divorce from longterm love Randy Bick after nearly four years of marriage

Kathy Griffin has filed for divorce from her husband Randy Bick, after nearly four years of marriage.

According to TMZ, the comedian filed divorce documents with the Superior Court of California on Thursday.

The 63-year-old listed their date of separation as December 22nd, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

Kathy also requested that the court “enforce premarital agreement dated 12/23/2019”.

Shortly after the news broke, the comedian posted a statement on Instagram which read: “Well…s**t. This sucks.”

Kathy started dating Rick back in 2011, but the pair waited until January 2020 to tie the knot.

The couple were married in a surprise ceremony officiated by actress and comedian Lily Tomlin.

Kathy shared a video of the ceremony on social media, and revealed she wore the same dress she wore on their “first formal date” back in September 2011.

