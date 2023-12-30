Kathy Griffin files for divorce from longterm love Randy Bick after nearly four years of marriage

Kathy Griffin has filed for divorce from her husband Randy Bick, after nearly four years of marriage.

According to TMZ, the comedian filed divorce documents with the Superior Court of California on Thursday.

The 63-year-old listed their date of separation as December 22nd, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

Kathy also requested that the court “enforce premarital agreement dated 12/23/2019”.

Shortly after the news broke, the comedian posted a statement on Instagram which read: “Well…s**t. This sucks.”

Kathy started dating Rick back in 2011, but the pair waited until January 2020 to tie the knot.

The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/O5vOss3TCD — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

The couple were married in a surprise ceremony officiated by actress and comedian Lily Tomlin.

Kathy shared a video of the ceremony on social media, and revealed she wore the same dress she wore on their “first formal date” back in September 2011.

A) This was our first formal date in September 2011! We are in the back of a limo provided by the one only @GloriaEstefan because her team arranged for me to surprise her as a back up “dancer” when she performed at the Alma awards! pic.twitter.com/Z9kNaQHFpY — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020