Kathryn Thomas says she’s ‘feeling blessed’ to be expecting second child with Padraig McLoughlin

The presenter announced her pregnancy on Friday

Grace Flannery
Kathryn Thomas has said she’s “feeling blessed” to be expecting second child with Padraig McLoughlin.

The Irish presenter shared her pregnancy news last Friday by posting a sweet photo of her daughter Ellie looking at her baby bump to Instagram.

The RTÉ star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share her excitement over the impending arrival.

Kathryn said: “I wanted to say the biggest most heartfelt hugest thank you for all your messages since we announced we’re expecting.”

“I turned my phone off yesterday to be honest and just sort of took a step back.

“I was up early this morning so I’ve gone through so many messages and as always you’re gorgeous and genuine and positive and reassuring so just a massive thanks.

“We’re delighted. I’m halfway there. I wanted to get to our 20-week scan which was last week to make sure everything was alright. Feeling really blessed and really grateful.”

