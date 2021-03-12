Kathryn Thomas reveals she’s finally ‘made her will’ after putting it off for years

"It is not the easiest thing or the nicest thing to talk about..."

Kathryn Thomas has revealed she’s finally made her will, after putting it off for years.

The TV presenter and her husband Padraig McLoughlin made their wills on Thursday, two years after they tied the knot.

The couple got married at Kilkea Castle in Co Kildare back in 2019, and are parents to their three-year-old daughter Ellie.

Speaking on her Instagram Story on Thursday while out for a walk, the RTÉ star said: “Do you know what we did today? We did our wills, we made our wills.”

“I‘ve been talking about doing that for the past three years and I kept putting it off because it is not the easiest thing or the nicest thing to talk about.”

“Actually that is why I put makeup on this morning so I wouldn’t look like death talking about possibly being hit by a bus, but anyway its done,” she continued.

“Papers signed or they will be they’re in the post and we now don’t have to think about it again so its just one of those things.”

Kathryn then encouraged her followers: “If you’re like me and you’ve been putting something like that off, sort it out.”

Kathryn welcomed her daughter Ellie on March 23rd, 2018 with her husband Padraig.

The TV presenter suffered two miscarriages before she fell pregnant in 2017.

Back in December, Kathryn recalled the devastating time she thought she had lost Ellie during a candid interview on Doireann Garrihy’s podcast The Laughs Of Your Life.

Ad

When asked to share her “no laughing matter” moment in life, Kathryn said: “That brings me back to my very early days of pregnancy…”

“I’ve talked a lot about this at this point, that myself and Padraig, we struggled a lot to bring Ellie into the world and it was quite a long journey.”

Kathryn explained that she finally fell pregnant with Ellie back in 2017, after going through a lot of fertility treatments.

Ad

She said: “We had finally gotten pregnant, and I remember going in for the six week scan and we’d had two miscarriages at this point…”

“We went into Holles Street that morning, and this young nurse was there and she was doing the scan and she said, ‘oh I’m not happy with the heartbeat’, so she said ‘you’re going to have to come back in 10 days.’”

The 41-year-old explained: “The next day I was doing the autumn launch for RTÉ. I was hosting it and I was on radio at the time as well, and I just went ‘I cannot do this, I can’t do it.’”

Ad

“I just rang and said I have to take a few days out, I just was not able to cope, and I think it had been years of being ok… and getting myself into a space where we were so positive, and then our world just crashed.”

Kathryn said: “So, it was the longest 10 days in the world, can I tell you, it was horrific. I did a lot of walking, I did a lot of eating toast with butter, I did a lot of bawling me laps out.”

The RTÉ star recalled going back for her next scan, and said: “I was crying in the car on the way in, for me it was almost like a self-fulfilling prophecy and I’d held it together, and just on that day we went in and I could not stop crying.”

Thankfully, Kathryn and Padraig were told their baby was “doing great”, and the TV presenter gave birth to Ellie in March 2018.

“In what was kind of a very stressful time in our lives, that moment was just, it was like time stood still,” she added.