Kathryn Thomas reveals she ‘could have had’ Covid-19

The TV presenter believes she had the virus back in March

Kathryn Thomas has revealed why she thinks she contracted Covid-19 earlier this year.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, the TV presenter said she “probably could have had Covid-19” when her and her daughter Ellie were sick back in March.

Kathryn explained: “We did self-isolation, kept in our own bubble for four to six weeks. We never got tested. I think I probably could have had it.”

“I was wiped out, had a cough, didn’t have the temperature, felt very lethargic – an odd, odd feeling.”

Speaking about life during lockdown, the RTÉ star admitted she and her husband Padraig McLoughlin struggled to figure out a system during the first few weeks of working from home.

“We were killing each other, not performing – it was stressful. There was a real sense of everything being out of place – I was doing Zoom while stacking the dishwasher,” she said.

“There was no place to go when working. I think everybody struggled – that’s ok. It took us a couple of weeks to figure out a system.”

“We turned our spare bedroom into an office, cleared out all the clutter and crap to create an environment that’d promote positive, constructive work. We got the right lighting, a proper chair, the correct desk – so no crouching over a table.”