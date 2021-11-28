Kathryn Thomas reveals her newborn daughter spent days in hospital with breathing difficulties

Kathryn Thomas has revealed her newborn daughter spent days in hospital with breathing difficulties.

The Operation Transformation host welcomed her second child with her husband Padraig McLoughlin last month – a baby girl named Grace.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning, the Irish presenter urged people to donate to the Late Late Toy Show Appeal after spending three days in Crumlin hospital with her baby.

She wrote: “There is still time to donate to the Late Late Toy Show Appeal. We are only catching up now as we just spend 3 days in Crumlin w little Grace.”

“Her breathing got v laboured on Wednesday so I brought her straight to A&E. She was diagnosed with bronchiolitis but thanks to the incredible nurses and doctors she’s home now and doing great.”

“Hospitals are difficult places to be but a children’s hospital is on another level. But the care and compassion we received from the nurses day and night was unbelievable. I cannot thank them enough.”

“We got to go home this weekend but so many other families and their little mites didn’t. Please if doing any last minute shopping online, please donate if you can.”

The Late Late Toy Show Appeal will be used to support children’s charities across the country, and the money will be distributed by The Community Foundation for Ireland.

As of Saturday afternoon, the appeal has raised over €5,161,897 for charity, with donations still being made across the globe.

You can make a donation to The Late Late Toy Show Appeal via the Revolut app, or else through the RTÉ website here.