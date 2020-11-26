Kathryn Thomas praises Meghan Markle for opening up about miscarriage

The RTÉ star suffered two miscarriages before welcoming her first child

Kathryn Thomas has praised Meghan Markle for opening up about suffering a miscarriage.

In a piece for The New York Times this week, the Duchess of Sussex bravely opened up about losing her second child with Prince Harry this July.

Taking to Instagram, Kathryn posted a photo of Meghan, and shared a quote from her article.

She wrote: “‘Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.

“‘In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.

“‘Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.’ – A quote from Meghan Markle’s article she wrote in the New York Times.”

“The silence of grief when it comes to miscarriage can sometimes turn to shame, guilt, confusion, hopelessness,” Kathryn wrote.

“I think Meghan’s honesty will have helped so many women and couples who may be suffering in silence.”

Back in 2018, Kathryn revealed that she suffered two miscarriages before falling pregnant with her now 2-year-old daughter Ellie.

Speaking on The Late Late Show, the RTÉ star opened up about her experience, admitting it was “very difficult to stay positive”.