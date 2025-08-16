Kathryn Thomas makes heroic move on her way to the Rose of Tralee

Kathryn Thomas has made a heroic move on her journey down to Kerry to begin preparations for hosting the annual Rose of Tralee.

Taking to her Instagram story, the TV host shared with her followers an incident that occurred when she was coming up to the motorway roundabout.

Sharing a photo of a little grey kitten, Kathryn penned, “Picked up this poor little angle […] with cars literally driving over her.”

She continued: “She couldn’t move and it looked like her back legs were broken 😭 Googled Tralee vets. Rang one who refused to take her.”

“Then rang Abbey Vetinary centre on Church St. who told me to bring her in. She peed and what all over my @roseoftraleefestival briefs on the way there. But Vet Deirdre Cremins, the angel that she is, thinks she has a chance.”

“All the staff were so lovely as I had to run but said they’d keep me updated. We all called her Rose😭😭 I’m not able #prayforrose.”

This is the third year that Kathryn is hosting the festival alongside Dáithí Ó Sé on stage at MTU’s Kerry Sports Academy.

Speaking with Goss.ie at the photo call for the Rose of Tralee 2025 on Tuesday, Kathryn shared with us what she and her stylist have in store for this year’s style.

“Megan Fox is my stylist, and the woman is a genius. So, we’re gonna do the same as we did last year, that is, two outfits per show,” said the 46-year-old.

She continued, “Megan just has such a brilliant eye. So, we always like to support Irish!”

The Q102 host explained that they’ve been searching for dresses that she can “move around in”, as she never knows “what Daithí or James Patrice is gonna throw” at her.

“So, something that I can have a little bit of movement in – Last year, they put me on a rowing machine.”

“So, she has to factor all that stuff in as well. I can’t wait to show everybody what the glam is gonna look like.”

When asked if she has a favourite look from hosting the Rose of Tralee over the last few years, with some careful consideration, she answered: “Probably the Helen Cody skirt and top from last year.”

“It was a big blue puffy skirt and this green bodice. Very unusual, very Helen, very couture. The woman is just a genius. I love wearing her stuff.”

“I always feel incredible – incredibly confident in all her pieces. So, that was definitely a stand out.”