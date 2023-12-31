Kathryn Thomas asks people to use their voices and speak out against the ongoing war in Gaza

Kathryn Thomas has asked people to use their voices and speak out against the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Gaza strip conflict is currently going into its third month and has seen the deaths of countless civilians.

Earlier this week, Síle Seoige urged people with a platform to speak out against current world events.

Taking to her Instagram, the presenter wrote: “On the eve of this new year….It feels different. It feels heavy and I know from your messages, a lot of people are overwhelmed and feel helpless, angry and achingly sad with what we’re witnessing in the world.”

“When we should be looking forward to embracing new adventures, fresh starts, opportunities, new beginnings, it can all seem pretty f&%king futile as we continue to watch innocent people and so so many children die on a daily basis and on such a mass scale💔💔 💔”

“But we have to believe humanity will prevail. We can continue to use our own voices to keep the pressure on the urgency of seeking resolution and demanding a #ceasefirenow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Thomas (@kathrynthomasofficial)

“Visibility is powerful. Folllow @motaz_azaiza @wizard_bisan1 And Please Share this powerful image by @gillybeangirl You can screen grab it from her page or she will DM it to you. I saw it on @sileseoige page who has also been an amazing advocate for an end to violence.”

“And remember … even though it might be difficult or leave us feeling a little conflicted, it’s ok and very important for us all to find happiness wherever we can. Surround yourself with love and people who make you laugh. The world needs a barrel load of happiness right now.”

This comes after Síle’s powerful message, which Kathryn referred to in her own post.

The 44-year-old has previously spoken openly about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on her social media, condemning the war.

She wrote: “A human catastrophe is happening before our eyes and way too many are carrying on as if nothing is happening and saying absolutely nothing online.”

“Please start talking and sharing about what’s happening. Please,” she urged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗦í𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗼𝗶𝗴𝗲 (@sileseoige)

“It’s over 80 days now. So many innocent people have been killed.”

“What if it was happening here?”

“Would we want people to speak up for us? I think we would.”

In her caption, the mother-of-two said: “It’s not Christmas as usual this year. It can’t be when the very birthplace of Jesus Christ is under attack and his descendants are being murdered while the world watches it unfold.”

“The killing intensified while we were diving into boxes of chocolates and watching Christmas movies. We must not get desensitised to the horror.”

“I will say though, that is entirely possible to have quality time with your loved ones where you feel joy and gratitude…but at the same time, think of all the needless suffering and pain that Palestines are being subjected to.”

“While guilt, frustration, confusion, and disillusionment exist, I also feel more thankful than ever for what I have in life, and it puts everything in perspective. All feelings can coexist.”

“So many ‘truth telllers’ and spiritual/wellness leaders have said nothing about the massacre of thousands of innocent lives, and it has truly been eye-opening. I have changed my view of many people during this time.”

“If you haven’t said anything over the past 80 days. Please start.”

“If you have already, but you took a break over Christmas, please get involved again. Palestinians need us to speak up for them, now more than ever.”

“And if you haven’t already listened to my conversation with @theruthsmith I strongly encourage that you do. It might give you some clarity and support during this time.”