Kathryn Thomas admits she felt ‘no connection’ to her daughter after her birth

Kathryn Thomas has admitted that she felt “no connection” to her daughter after her birth.

The RTÉ presenter welcomed her first child Ellie with her restaurateur husband Padraig McLaughlin in 2018.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One, the Operation Transformation host recalled crying in the hospital after welcoming the newborn as she didn’t feel an immediate connection to her.

“I just looked and felt no connection,” she confessed, “It was so alien to see her.”

“I went through days of wanting people there and not wanting people there. I remember standing there crying.

“I’d had it a few times in the hospital where it was like, ‘Oh she doesn’t feel like mine’,” Kathryn explained.

“I remember feeling like, ‘I don’t have a connection here’.”

Kathryn previously opened up about experiencing two miscarriages prior to Ellie’s birth, telling Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show: “It floored me. It was very difficult to stay positive.

She said she wanted to share her story because “it is still a taboo subject in Ireland”.

“I just think it needs to be part, and considered to be part, of the pregnancy process, because it is.

“It’s taken us three long years… until I have a baby in my arms, it’s still kind of weird for me to talk about it, but if it gives anybody hope out there that you can get to a place, and just to try and stay as positive as you can, even when you don’t feel it, that would be the only piece of advice I’d give to any couples out there.”