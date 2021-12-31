Kathryn Thomas addresses Operation Transformation criticism

Kathryn Thomas has addressed the ongoing criticism of RTÉ’s Operation Transformation.

Over the years, the programme has been slammed over the revealing lycra outfits the leaders have to wear during their weigh-ins.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror, the show’s host said: “I mean, we get criticism every year about the lycra and at the end of the day the leaders are all given a choice.”

“I think all the girls last year wore vests, so they are given a choice,” Kathryn explained.

“And there are some women and some men who actually like to see the physical transformation as the weeks go on that is visible when you are in a top and shorts…”

“But again, I don’t know in terms of if they are changing the format this year. I would imagine it is [still happening].”

“But as far as I know, it is what has worked and how the show has been produced over the last number of years.”

The 42-year-old is preparing to host the 15th season of Operation Transformation, which returns on January 5th at 9.30pm on RTÉ One.

