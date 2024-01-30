Comedian Katherine Ryan reveals why she WOULD let her daughter go on Love Island

Comedian Katherine Ryan has revealed the reason why she would let her daughter go on Love Island.

The 40-year-old is mother to three children – 14-year-old Violet, two-year-old Fred and Fenna Grace who arrived in December 2022.

She shares her two youngest children with husband Bobby Kootstra, and Violet with her ex-husband.

The comedian revealed that if her eldest daughter Violet “wanted to get into TV, [she] wouldn’t be against Love Island.”

She told The Sun: “Even the best kids rebel against their parents. So unlike me, she will probably be something like an electrical engineer.”

“Right now she’s really into real estate. If she wanted to get into TV, I wouldn’t be against Love Island.”

“She’d be the Dani Dyer type. It will probably be one of the safest places for a teenager to be in a few years because of the safeguarding on that show.”

“Hopefully I’ve given her enough support and self-esteem that she wouldn’t want to be an attention-seeking performer like I am.”

“I can imagine her just there to prop the other girls up and say all the right things and be a sweetheart.”

She continued, giving an insight into her own teenage years: “In my teens, I was doing all kinds of dangerous things — sleeping out in fields and getting into random cars. At 17 I was going out with someone who was 31.”

“But I don’t think Violet will make those kinds of mistakes.”

Gushing about her daughter, the 40-year-old said: “She probably can’t help but absorb my feminist mantras, so I think she values herself more than I did at that age.”

“She’s headstrong, she knows her value, she’s really good at speaking up when she thinks someone is being exploited or that something is unfair, and she’s got great boundaries.”