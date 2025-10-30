Katherine Ryan reveals the moment she got back together with husband Bobby Kootstra

Katherine Ryan has recalled the moment that she got back together with her childhood sweetheart.

The Canadian comedian has been in a relationship with Bobby Kootstra since 2018. The couple later tied the knot in a civil partnership in 2019, but they have known each other since they were children in their native Canada.

Katherine and Bobby have since gone on to welcome three little ones together – four-year-old Fred, two-year-old Fenna, and baby daughter Holland Juliette, who was born earlier this month. Katherine is also a mum to her 16-year-old daughter Violet from a previous relationship.

Following on from Holland’s arrival, Katherine has now opened up about the moment that she knew Bobby was the one for her.

Speaking on Davina McCall’s Begin Again podcast, the 42-year-old explained that they started seeing each other when Katherine, who was based in the UK, went back to Canada to film an episode of Who Do You Think You Are?

Katherine explained: “We hadn’t spoken. We still hadn’t spoken. I just watched his Instagram stories a few times.

“And for some reason, I knew that if I posted on my Instagram that I was going out in Toronto that evening with my sister, that he would come. I just knew he would.

“And I just posted, ‘Oh, I’m going to this place with my sister tonight. Anyone have any recommendations?’ And he turned up in the pub,” she continued.

Katherine then went on to explain that the couple “had a one night stand that went horribly wrong.”

“Oh no. Why?” host Davina quizzed, to which Katherine replied jokingly: “Cause now we have all these kids! I just thought it would be funny to s**g him. And it was funny.”

The TV star later recalled that she got pregnant with Fred “very quickly” and they got married just a few months later, adding that she had “really good chemistry” with her now-husband.

Bobby announced Holland’s birth on Instagram on October 18, by choosing to post a first glimpse of his newborn daughter.

Praising Katherine in his caption, he wrote: “Holland Juliette Kootstra has arrived 🙂 The ‘Patrick Mahomes’ of child birth pulled out another MVP performance! Amazing to witness the greatness of @kathbum #blessed.”