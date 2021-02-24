Katharine McPhee welcomes first child with husband David Foster

Katharine McPhee has welcomed a baby boy with her husband David Foster.

The actress’ rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE magazine on Wednesday.

In a statement, they said: “Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy. Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully.”

Katharine’s pregnancy was first reported back in October, after the couple were papped shopping for baby items in Montecito, California.

The 36-year-old actress and the 70-year-old music producer tied the knot in June 2019, after first meeting in 2006 when she appeared on season 5 of American Idol.

David is already father to daughters Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, whom he shared with his second wife Rebecca Dyer.

The musician is also father to daughters Allison, 50, and Amy, 47, from previous relationships.