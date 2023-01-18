Kate Moss leaves Irish fans in hysterics after revealing the hilarious nickname she picked up in Ireland

Kate Moss has left Irish fans in hysterics, after revealing the hilarious nickname she picked up in Ireland.

The supermodel made the revelation in a video posted by British Vogue on TikTok, which has since gone viral.

In the clip, the 49-year-old admitted she and her model pals call each other “wagon” after learning the nickname at a wedding in Ireland.

“We were in Ireland and we got a little bit tipsy at a wedding, and I think in Irish ‘wagon’ is ‘drunk.’ So, basically we were all wagons,” she said.

“Because during that time we were all doing shows, drinking a lot of champagne and calling each other wagon.”

Kate’s revelation has understandably amused Irish fans, as the term “wagon” definitely doesn’t mean “drunk”.

As Irish people will know, “wagon” is a common term used to describe an obnoxious and annoying woman – not someone who has had too much to drink.

In the comment section, one fan wrote: “Oh jaysis poor Kate 😂🙈🙈🙈 lads us irish can convince anyone of anything can’t we?! 😅.”

Another commented: “It defo doesn’t mean that 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”