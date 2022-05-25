Kate Moss insists Johnny Depp ‘never’ pushed her down the stairs as she testifies in his defamation trial against Amber Heard

Kate Moss is testifying in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard today.

The supermodel, who dated Johnny from 1994 until 1998, appeared at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia via video link.

Earlier in the trial, Amber claimed she “heard a rumour” Kate was pushed down the stairs by Johnny while they were on a trip to Jamaica.

In court today, Kate insisted Johnny never “pushed, kicked or threw her down any stairs”.

The 48-year-old said: “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slid down the stairs. I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened.”

She said Johnny came running back to help her, “carried me to my room and got me medical attention”.

When asked by Johnny’s team if the actor ever pushed her down the stairs ever, she replied: “No, he never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs.”

Kate was not cross-examined by Amber’s team. The six-week trial is expected to end on Friday.

Johnny, 57, launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018. While his name was excluded from the piece, Johnny’s legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.” Amber has countersued Johnny, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

Back in November 2020, Johnny lost his highly publicised UK libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater.”

The court upheld that the tabloid’s claims were “substantially true,” and Amber testified to back up the claims.

In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled. However, in this case, he is suing Amber directly.

Johnny and Amber met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and were married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalised two years later.