Kate Moss ‘expected to testify’ in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard

Kate Moss will reportedly testify in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard this week.

According to The New York Post, the supermodel will testify via video link on Wednesday at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.

Earlier this month, the actor’s lawyers appeared pleased when Amber brought up Kate during her court testimony.

At the time, legal experts said Amber mentioning Kate on the stand could allow Johnny’s lawyers to call the fashion icon as a witness.

It’s understood they’re hoping Kate will dispel a longtime rumour that Johnny pushed her down a flight of stairs when they dated back in the 90s.

During her court testimony on May 5, Amber recalled a March 2015 fight between her and Johnny.

The actress said she hit her former partner in the face, as she was scared he was going to shove her sister Whitney down a staircase.

Recalling the alleged incident, the 36-year-old said she “instantly” thought about “Kate Moss and the stairs.”

The minute Amber mentioned Kate’s name, Johnny’s legal team were quietly seen celebrating in court.

The six-week trial is expected to end on Friday.

Johnny, 57, launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While his name was excluded from the piece, Johnny’s legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

Amber has countersued Johnny, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

Back in November 2020, Johnny lost his highly publicised UK libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater.”

The court upheld that the tabloid’s claims were “substantially true,” and Amber testified to back up the claims.

In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.

However, in this case, he is suing Amber directly.

Johnny and Amber met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and were married in February 2015.

Their divorce was finalised two years later.