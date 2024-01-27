Kate Middleton’s close relative set to join Celebrity Big Brother 2024

Kate Middleton’s close relative is set to join the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2024.

The Princess Of Wales’ uncle Gary Goldsmith has reportedly negotiated a hefty fee with ITV for his appearance on the show.

The controversial brother of Carol Middleton previously dodged jail time after being found guilty of hitting his fourth wife in a drunken row in 2017.

A source told The Sun: “Gary is champing at the bit to get on Celebrity Big Brother.”

“He finalised the terms of his deal today and can’t wait to enter the house.”

It was also revealed that the 58-year-old also auditioned for I’m A Celebrity last year but was rejected at the final stage over fears it may embarrass the Royals.

Insiders are saying that the Princess’ uncle who attended her Royal wedding to Prince William in 2011, will be CBB’s most controversial signing ever.

The source added: “The CBB team love him because of his link to Kate and the fact that he’s confident and loud and won’t hold back.”

“He’s made it clear he will talk about everything and anything, and he’s pretty outspoken when it comes to Harry and Meghan.”

“Gary also holds a deep affection for Kate and Wills and will be able to give a fascinating insight into what it’s really like being related to the future King and Queen,” the source continued.

“The deal he signed is for good money.”

However, a spokesman for Celebrity Big Brother told the Sun: “All names are purely speculation at this stage.”

Love Island icon Chloe Burrows and former X Factor Judge Louis Walsh are also said to be “in talks” to appear on the reality show.

An insider told The Sun: “Everyone is desperate to see Chloe Burrows head into the Love Island All Stars villa and shake things up with her ex, Toby Aromolaran, but she’s actually been in talks to star in another big ITV reality show instead.”

“She’s had meetings with Celebrity Big Brother producers, who are keen to sign up a Love Islander and think Chloe would fit the bill perfectly,”

“She’s sassy, outspoken and she’s single, so she could potentially enjoy a romance in the house too. Nothing has been signed yet, but the talks have been promising and Chloe is keen,” the source added.

Louis was linked to the lineup earlier this month when The Sun reported that ITV bosses were hoping he would spill juicy details about his time on The X Factor.

A TV insider said: “The team behind the programme are being clever about the kind of celebs they’re considering.

“They don’t just want big names in there — they want stars who will bring something truly intriguing.

The source explained: “Louis is just the kind of figure they want in the house — someone with serious life experience who not only has something to say but isn’t afraid to say it.”

The reboot aims to feature a sensational line-up of stars who will “bring something truly intriguing” to the show.