Kate Middleton stuns in sparkly red dress for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas promo

Kate Middleton stunned in a sparkly red dress ahead of an upcoming Christmas concert.

The Princess of Wales donned the festive look for her appearance in a new promo for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas – which is set to air on Christmas Eve.

The annual event, sponsored by The Royal Foundation and organised by Princess Kate, will take place at Westminster Abbey.

In the promo, Kate says: “Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey, full of festive carols and beautiful performances, as we celebrate what makes this the most wonderful time of year.”

The 40-year-old, who first hosted the event last year, will be joined by her husband Prince William, King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the carol concert.

The festive event will also bring together other members of the royal family with charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel and more to “celebrate the joy that human connection can bring,” Buckingham Palace said in a release.

“This year’s carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others,” the release added.

“These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.”

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air Christmas Eve at 7pm on ITV1.