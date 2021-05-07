Kate Middleton stuns in elegant red coat as she launches her new book

Kate Middleton stuns in elegant red coat as she launches her new...

Kate Middleton stunned in an elegant red coat today, as she marked the launch of her new book.

On Friday, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in London to visit the National Portrait Gallery and The Royal Hospital of London to mark the release of her book, Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020.

The 39-year-old wore a long red coat by Eponine, over a beige pleated skirt and matching heels.

The Duchess paired her look with a beige Demellier mini bag, which you can get here for €375.

Kate’s new book, Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020, contains 100 images taken during the Covid-19 pandemic, aiming to portray the impact of the crisis.

Funds raised from the sale of the book will be split between mental health charity, Mind, and the National Portrait Gallery.

The book focuses on three key themes – Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness – and will include photos of frontline workers and those separated from their friends and family during the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

To mark the release of her book, the Duchess left 150 copies “at places that gave us hope during lockdown” in collaboration with the Book Fairies organisation.

Kensington Palace announced the news on Instagram, by sharing a video of Kate leaving a copy at Kensington Gardens.

They captioned the post: “Let the search begin! We’ve joined @bookfairies_uk for the day to share copies of Hold Still around the UK with you.”

“Each copy is adorned with a gold book fairy sticker, gold ribbon, and has a letter from The Duchess tucked inside.”

The book is available to order online here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)



