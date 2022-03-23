Kate Middleton stuns in bright yellow dress as she arrives in Jamaica

Kate Middleton stunned in a bright yellow dress as she arrived in Jamaica on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were met by members of the military as they touched down at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on the second leg of their Caribbean tour.

Kate stepped out in a gorgeous dress by Roksanda for the occasion, which you can buy online for £1,095 here.

🇯🇲 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Jamaica on the second leg of their Caribbean tour. On their first day in the country, Their Royal Highnesses met some of Jamaica’s sporting stars and visited Trench Town, the birthplace of Reggae music: https://t.co/PZwwFMbCaS pic.twitter.com/IXyMvTUJhy — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 23, 2022

The limited edition dress is made from crepe with silk lining, and features a fitted waistline for a flattering silhouette.

Kate and William will travel to King’s House today for a meeting with the Governor General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Linton Allen, and they will later celebrate the sporting and musical heritage of Jamaica.

The couple will stay in Jamaica until Thursday, and they will then depart for the Bahamas.

We’ve arrived in Jamaica 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/aMiNV8hY7B — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2022