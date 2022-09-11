Kate Middleton reveals son Prince Louis’ heartbreaking reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton has revealed her son Prince Louis’ heartbreaking reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Her Majesty died peacefully surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.

While greeting supporters of the late monarch at Windsor Castle on Saturday, Kate relayed her youngest son’s words to her about the passing of his great-grandmother.

According to a reporter from the Sunday Times, the emotional Princess of Wales told a group children that Prince Louis said of The Queen: “At least Grannie is with Great Grandpa now.”

Queen Elizabeth’s death came over a year after her beloved husband Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was married to the Queen for 73 years, died on April 9, 2021.

Following the death of The Queen, her eldest son Charles ascended to the throne, making him King Charles III. His wife Camilla will now be known as Queen Consort.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, formerly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been given the new titles of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Additionally, their children will now be known as Prince George of Cornwall and Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge, and Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children also have the right to new royal titles, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In wake of her death, the Queen’s great-grandchildren Archie and Lilibet are now technically a Prince and Princess respectively.

However, according to The Palace’s website, Archie’s title still remains Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and Lilibet’s remains Mistress Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19th.

Her coffin will begin the journey to its final resting place when it travels from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh this morning, ahead of its transfer to London.

You can read more about Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral plans here.