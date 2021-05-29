Kate Middleton reveals she’s ‘hugely grateful’ after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

The Duchess of Cambridge has thanked those working on the vaccine rollout

Kate Middleton has revealed she’s “hugely grateful” after receiving her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Duchess of Cambridge was vaccinated at London’s Science Museum on Friday.

In a post shared on social media today, the 39-year-old posted a photo of herself getting the jab.

She captioned the post: “Yesterday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum.”

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing.”

The news comes just one week after Kate’s husband Prince William received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Like Kate, the Duke of Cambridge shared a photo of himself receiving the jab, and wrote: “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

