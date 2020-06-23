Kate Middleton makes heartwarming promise to brother of child who died in hospice

The Duchess was moved by the boy's story

Kate Middleton makes heartwarming promise to brother of child who died in...

Kate Middleton has made a special promise to honour the memory of a little boy who died in a hospice.

Nine-year-old Fraser Delf passed away earlier this year after suffering from Coats plus syndrome, which attacks numerous organs in the body.

Kate and the Duchess of Cornwall joined Fraser’s brother Stuie and his family in a video call to mark Children’s Hospice Week.

Since his brother’s passing, 13-year-old Stuie has helped raise over £18,500 for the hospice that looked after Fraser before his death.

He did 5km every day in May to raise money after he was inspired by Captain Tom Moore.

Kate and Camilla praised Stuie’s fundraising efforts during the video call.

“I hear you’ve been doing lots of fundraising, which has been amazing,” the Duchess of Cambridge told the teen.

“Fraser wasn’t just my brother, he was my best friend,” he responded.

Speaking after the video call, Stuie’s father Stuart Delf revealed that Kate vowed to plant a special sunflower to remember Fraser.

“She said she was going to plant a sunflower in memory of Fraser,” he told the BBC.

“I’m not sure which EACH [hospice] it’s going to be but at one of the hospices.”

The sunflower is known as a symbol of hospice care, and they are often placed in hospices as a sign of hope.

