Kate Middleton ‘hurt and upset’ over Tatler article – as the magazine’s editor is an ‘old friend’

The Duchess went to St. Andrews with Tatler's editor-in-chief Richard Dennen

Kate Middleton ‘hurt and upset’ over Tatler article – as the magazine’s...

Kate Middleton is reportedly ‘hurt and upset’ over an ‘inaccurate’ article that was published by Tatler, as the magazine’s editor-in-chief is an old friend from St. Andrews.

In the article, sources claimed the Duchess of Cambridge is “exhausted” over her increased workload – after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

Journalist Anna Pasternak also described Kate as having “an aura of blandness”, and the article also suggests she has become “perilously thin” – just like William’s late mother Princess Diana, who had suffered with an eating disorder.

In a rare move, Kensington Palace claimed the article contained a “swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations”, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge later filed legal action against the magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatler (@tatlermagazine) on May 25, 2020 at 9:59am PDT

Despite calls for the article to be removed from Tatler’s website, a spokesperson for the magazine said: “Editor-in-chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Pasternak and her sources.”

“Kensington Palace knew we were running the ‘Catherine the Great’ cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.”

According to The Sun, Kate was particularly shocked by this, as she used to be close friends with Richard Dennen.

A source said the Duchess feels “betrayed”, before adding, “There are a lot of unanswered questions, particularly who said these things to Tatler because her real friends would never talk that way about her.”

Richard and Kate were on the same art history course at St. Andrews University, and they even went on holiday to France together back in 2004.

It’s also believed he was a guest at Kate and Prince William’s royal wedding back in 2011.

The article’s author Anna Pasternak is said to be sticking by her story, as she believes her sources are good.

According to reports, Anna is friends with former Tatler journalist Vanessa Mulroney, who is the sister-in-law of Meghan Marke’s best friend Jessica Mulroney.

A source told the Sun: “Pasternak’s article caused immense unnecessary pain for Kate and its central claim that she felt trapped and unhappy was wildly untrue.”

“Pasternak is sticking to her story and saying her sources are good. She is very well connected in the US.”

“She is friends with Vanessa Mulroney who used to work at Tatler and now lives in Canada. And Vanessa’s sister-in-law Jessica is Meghan’s best friend. It’s intriguing.”

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.