Kate Middleton ‘heartbroken’ over decision to send Prince George to prestigious boarding school

Kate Middleton is reportedly “heartbroken” over Prince William’s decision to send their eldest son Prince George to Eton College when he turns 13.

While his enrolment at the prestigious all-boys boarding school has long been expected, as his own father is an alumni, the Princess of Wales recently sparked speculation George may attend her alma mater Malborough College instead.

Last month, Kate toured the co-educational school for the second time, and was accompanied by William and George.

According to reports, the mother-of-three isn’t a fan of single-sex schools like Eton College, largely due to her own time at Downe House, an all-girls boarding school in Berkshire.

However, a royal insider has claimed the decision has now been made to send George to Eton when he turns 13 in three years.

The source said Kate is “heartbroken” over the decision, as she was “horribly bullied at her first boarding school, and can’t bear the thought of George suffering through that”.

The insider said: “Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it’s tradition.”

“Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy. Plus, she’ll miss George desperately.”

The source claimed Kate “finally gave in” to William’s wishes after George said he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps.

The 10-year-old is currently enrolled at the co-educational prep school, Lambrook, along with his sister Princess Charlotte, 8, and five-year-old brother Prince Louis.

It has long been tradition for royal children to attend boarding schools, however, Prince William and Prince Harry were the first to attend Eton College rather than Gordonstoun in Scotland.

Eton College, located near Windsor, is one of the most prestigious boarding schools in the world.

Alongside William and Harry, its alumni also includes actors Tom Hiddleston and Eddie Redmayne, and former prime ministers David Cameron and Boris Johnson.

Only boys between the ages of 13 and 18 attend the exclusive school, however, the application process begins at age 10, when prospective students take an online assessment before taking an in-person test and being interviewed at Eton.

Once accepted, a student’s parents will then have to pay an acceptance fee on top of the school’s annual £46,296, or about $58,550, fee, according to Eton’s website.