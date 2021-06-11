Kate Middleton had the sweetest response when asked about Harry and Meghan’s new baby

Kate Middleton had the sweetest response when asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new baby today.
While visiting a school in Cornwall during the G7 summit, the Duchess of Cambridge said she couldn’t wait to meet baby Lilibet.
Speaking to NBC journalist and anchor Andrea Mitchell, Kate said: “I wish her the very best. I can’t wait to meet her.”
“We haven’t met her yet, I hope that will be soon.”
When another reporter asked if she’s even met Lilibet over FaceTime, the Duchess replied: “No I haven’t.”
The news comes amid reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their baby daughter to the Queen last week via video call.
Lilibet is named after her great-grandmother, and her middle name pays tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.