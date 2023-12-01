Kate Middleton and Prince William put on a united front at star-studded event amid ‘race row’

Kate Middleton and Prince William put on a united front at the Royal Variety Performance on Thursday night, amid the controversy surrounding Omid Scobie’s new book.

It was business as usual for the Prince and Princess of Wales, as the pair were all smiles at the star-studded event in London.

Kate stunned in a shoulder padded Safiyaa gown, which retails at £1,288, as they rubbed shoulders with the likes of Hannah Waddingham, Paloma Faith, Rick Astley, and McFly.

This was their first public appearance since Piers Morgan named two senior members of the Royal family who have been accused of alleged racism on live TV.

According to The Telegraph, Buckingham Palace is now considering taking legal action.

Speaking on his TalkTV show Uncensored on Wednesday evening, the presenter revealed the names of the two royals caught up in a racism row involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Piers shared their names after their identities were published in the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame.

The 58-year-old said he wanted to reveal their names in order to allow an “open debate” on what really happened.

He also said he did not believe “any racist comments were ever made by any members of the Royal family”.

Earlier this week, copies of Endgame were urgently pulled from shelves in the Netherlands due to a translation “error”.

In a statement, publishers Xander said: “[We are] temporarily withdrawing the book by Omid Scobie from sale. An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified.”

According to the MailOnline, the Dutch version of the book named two members of the Royal family who allegedly questioned the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son before he was born.

In March 2021, the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey in a televised interview that a member of the Royal family had raised “concerns” about Archie’s skin colour.

The couple refused to reveal who had made the comments at the time.

Scobie has insisted he never mentioned their names in any version of the book, and has denied this is a publicity stunt to sell copies.

He told the chatshow RTL Boulevard: “The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, the publisher will correct them.

“I wrote the English version. There was no version from me in which names were mentioned.”

The book claims that Meghan previously wrote a letter to King Charles, who was the Prince of Wales at the time, expressing her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family.

According to Scobie, the letters revealed the identity of two people that allegedly took part in conversations about Archie’s skin colour.

In the book, he writes: “Laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were.”

The 42-year-old has denied he interviewed Harry or Meghan for the book, but has confirmed they have “mutual friends”.

During a recent interview with The Times, he said: “I have mutual friends with [Meghan], and that definitely helps with getting information and breaking details.”