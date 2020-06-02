Kate Hudson officially cancels contract with YouTuber who ‘re-homed’ her adopted child

The actress had a commercial deal with her through her brand Fabletics

Kate Hudson has officially cancelled a commercial contract she had with YouTuber Myka Stauffer – who made headlines last week after ‘re-homing’ her adopted child Huxley.

The social media star released a YouTube video where she explained that her adopted son Huxley, who had autism and other special needs, had been moved to another “forever home.”

In the video Myka, who has four other biological children, can be seen crying, saying “this is by far the hardest video”. The video now has over 4 million views.

People all around the world slammed the Myka and her husband James for using their platform to benefit financially off Huxley for brand deals, but then move him to another home.

One brand Myka had worked with a lot was Fabletics, a fitness clothing brand by actress Kate Hudson.

In response to a fan on Instagram, Kate confirmed Myka was no longer working with them.

“She was terminated,” Kate wrote. “Thank you for your awareness and care.”

“I would like to inform you that we are no longer working with Myka Stauffer,” the Fabletics page also publicly commented.

Several other brands have also dropped the YouTuber, including Playtex Baby, Chili’s, and Danimals.

