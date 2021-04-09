Kate Garraway’s husband finally returns home after spending over a year in hospital

The 53-year-old was hospitalised last March after contracting Covid-19

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper has finally returned home, after spending over a year in hospital after contracting Covid-19.

According to The Sun, the 53-year-old was driven by ambulance to their North London home on Wednesday, where he will continue to receive round-the-clock care.

Although Derek has been taken off hospital machines, Kate has been warned he still has a long way to go.

A friend told the newspaper: “The professional medical teams who have been looking after Derek have decided to release him from hospital into 24-hour care at home.”

“They noticed that his cognition and consciousness had stalled and, if anything, was going backwards over the last couple of months.”

“Even though the doctors and nurses have done an incredible job, necessary Covid restrictions have meant visits from Kate and access to wider therapy have been very limited.”

“Derek is a unique case. The medical experts are now looking at unique ways to give Derek every chance of making the best recovery, and agree that being surrounded by his wife Kate and their two children, is vital to reaching that goal.

“The hope is that by boosting his mental health — which being surrounded by his loved ones clearly will do — Derek’s physical health will be significantly bolstered too,” the source continued.

“Kate has been dreaming of this day for so long, and she can’t thank the wonderful NHS staff enough. They have all been magnificent to get Derek to this point.”

“He still has a very long way to go, and medically they’re taking this a day at a time under strict medical supervision.”

“But, unquestionably, this is the start of a whole new chapter for the family. After the hell they’ve been through, the family truly deserve this bit of hope and happiness.”

It’s understood their two children – Darcey, 15, and Billy, 11 – cried tears of joy when their father finally returned home.

“The children, who have been so remarkably resilient, have been so, so happy to have their dad home. There have been a lot of happy tears from everyone,” the source said.

“Derek is by no means entirely out the woods yet, and is still struggling to move or talk properly.”

“The great fear is that he will have to return to hospital, but by raising his spirits, in conjunction with his ongoing medical support, the hope is he can make progress at home.”

“Derek has a long and gruelling battle ahead,” the insider added.

The former lobbyist, who is Britain’s longest surviving Covid patient, was admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties on March 30 last year.

The 53-year-old’s body was ravaged by the virus, and is still fighting issues with his lungs, heart, kidneys, liver and pancreas.