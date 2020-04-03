Kate Garraway’s husband Derek in intensive care battling COVID-19

The presenter also has symptoms of the virus

Kate Garraway’s husband, Derek Draper, is in intensive care battling Covid-19.

The mother-of-two is also showing symptoms of the virus, so she has had to take time off Good Morning Britain to self-isolate with her kids.

Kate’s spokesperson said: “Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of Covid-19.”

“He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus.”

The spokesperson continued: “Kate, hasn’t been tested, however she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday, and as a result has been on strict isolation with her children at home.”

A source revealed to The Sun that Kate is “sick with worry” about the former Labour adviser, who is believed to be seriously ill.

“This is a desperate situation for Kate who is sick with worry about Derek’s health,” the insider said.

“Everyone at GMB is so worried for her.”

Last month, the I’m a Celebrity contestant admitted she was fearful after meeting with Prince Charles just days before he tested positive for Covid-19.

She said: “I actually saw him on the 11th of March. It was the first day he’d stopped shaking hands, and we did the namaste greeting at the Prince’s Trust.”

As footage of their meeting screened, she continued: “We’re relatively close there, as indeed were all the other people that were involved in that.”

“I don’t have any symptoms, so I’m not blaming him for anything at all, but people are going to be concerned. He’s a man that meets a lot of people.”