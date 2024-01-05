Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper sadly dies aged 56 after long Covid battle

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper has sadly died aged 56.

The presenter’s husband, who suffered serious health complications after contracting Covid-19 in March, had been critically ill after suffering a cardiac arrest in December.

Sharing the news of his death on Instagram, Kate wrote: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.”

“As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.”

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

“I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.”

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life. ”

The former lobbyist was hospitalised in March 2020 after contracting Covid-19, and spent over a year in ICU as he suffered long-term damage to his organs.

The 56-year-old was released from the hospital in April 2021 and had since been receiving round-the-clock care at home.

During an emotional interview on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in December 2021, Kate was asked: “What has Covid done to your husband?”

The Good Morning Britain host replied: “It’s devastated him. From the top of his head to the tip of his toe. His digestive system, his liver, his kidneys, his heart, his nervous system.”

“We’re pretty sure that the inflammation did pass through the brain. He still can’t communicate, he still has issues with mobility. Fundamentally, he’s in a terrible state. But look, he’s alive.”

Kate married Derek back in 2005, and the couple share two children – Darcey, 16, and Billy, 12.