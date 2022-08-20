Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper rushed back to hospital for ‘serious operation’

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper was rushed back to hospital this week to undergo a “serious” operation.

The former lobbyist was hospitalised in March 2020 after contracting Covid-19, and spent over a year in ICU as he suffered long-term damage to his organs.

The 55-year-old was released from hospital in April last year, and has been receiving round-the-clock care at home.

According to The Sun, doctors had to operate on Derek’s kidneys on Thursday.

A source said: “This is another hammer blow for poor Derek. He is giving the fight against covid his absolute all, but his kidneys have suffered some pretty serious damage.”

“Doctors explained there was no alternative but to operate. Of course Kate and the family are worried but she’s been reassured the procedure itself is routine.”

“Everyone has everything crossed, and Kate is being her usual stoical self and keeping everything running, business as usual, on the home front,” the insider added.

Kate married Derek back in 2005, and the couple share two children – Darcey, 16, and Billy, 12.

During an emotional interview on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in December, Kate was asked: “What has Covid done to your husband?”

The Good Morning Britain host replied: “It’s devastated him. From the top of his head to the tip of his toe.”

“His digestive system, his liver, his kidneys, his heart, his nervous system. We’re pretty sure that the inflammation did pass through the brain.”

“He still can’t communicate, he still has issues with mobility. Fundamentally, he’s in a terrible state. But look, he’s alive.”