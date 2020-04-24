Kate Garraway’s GMB co-host reveals her husband is now fighting for his life in a coma

The presenter's husband has been battling COVID-19 over the past few weeks

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper is now fighting for his life in a coma, weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19.

This morning, Kate’s Good Morning Britain co-host Ben Shephard gave viewers an update on Derek’s condition.

After reading out an Instagram message she posted last night, Ben revealed Kate has been able to speak to her husband on the phone.

He said: “She also wanted to share that she’s been able to speak to Derek in the evenings in a coma.”

“We had some guests on last week and I think a lot of hospitals are doing this, they are offering families the chance to speak to their loved ones who can’t respond because their in comas.”

“But she’s been able to share music with him, to talk to him and just support him.”

Co-host Charlotte Hawkins added: “It’s so important, normally you’d be able to be there by your loved ones side. It’s so hard for families not being able to be there, not being able to see their loved ones.”

Ben continued: “The thing she wanted to pass on to everyone, that she’s been able to pass on the messages that you’ve sent to her from Derek as well. So he’s getting a sense of the support and positivity from all of you.”

“As Kate said last week, she can’t respond to everyone as much as she wishes she’d love to be able to.”

“But in quieter moments, when she does get ten minutes, she does scroll through them, and the emotional support she’s getting from everybody is really helping.”

Kate gave an update on Derek’s condition last night as she joined her neighbours to clap for healthcare workers at 8pm.

Kate wrote: “Another emotional #clapthecarers & never has it been more needed. If this pandemic #lockdown is dragging on for us, imagine what it is like for them.”

“Shift after endlessly long shift, bravely going to work, to battle the virus and give our loved ones a chance.”

“None of those keeping my Derek alive have ever made me feel it’s a chore, they want to win this as much as I want them to, but it must be so hard. He is still critically ill in intensive care,” she continued.

“Thank you #nhs from the bottom of my heart. Thank you too for all your wonderful messages and advice of how to get through this. I am gathering the things that have helped me and putting them on my free clubgarraway.com ( link in bio).

“I know I am not alone in struggling. We are all facing challenges, whether we have a sick loved one or not, so let’s stand together & I hope something on there helps YOU – even if it’s just o share!! Lots of love Kate xxx #hope #love.”

