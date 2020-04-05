Kate Garraway was planning vow renewal before husband Derek caught Coronavirus

Kate Garraway was planning to renew her wedding vows with husband Derek – before he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The TV presenter had revealed, just weeks ago, that the couple were preparing for a special ceremony.

Now the 52-year-old is now said to be “sick with worry” after her husband of 12 years has been hospitalised and put in intensive care over the illness.

The Good Morning Britain star has just recently said she and Derek were planning to renew their vows after he proposed again last November.

“We’re going to have a second wedding and (our daughter) Darcey’s going to plan the whole thing.

“She’s 13, so it could be very interesting,” the I’m A Celeb star admitted.

“I think she will probably want me to look like Kendall Jenner on the day which is going to be tough…I would love to look like Kendall Jenner as well, so good luck with that,” she joked.

