Kate Garraway ‘to give live interview’ following the death of her beloved husband

Kate Garraway is reportedly set “to give a live interview” following the death of her beloved husband, Derek Draper.

The Good Morning Britain presenter laid her husband to rest on Saturday after he sadly died following a long battle with Covid-19 on January 5.

The presenter’s husband who suffered serious health complications after contracting the virus in March 2020, had been critically ill after suffering a cardiac arrest in December.

According to The Sun, the 56-year-old will give a live interview to the show from her home, then rejoin co-host Ben Shephard from Thursday.

A source told the publication: “Kate has had an incredibly rough past couple of months, and it has taken its toll mentally and physically.”

“But she is a workhorse, and journalism, being on live TV, runs through her blood — it’s what she knows and loves.”

“Kate is keen to keep busy and get stuck back into work.”

“It’s the perfect time for her to be reunited with her GMB family.”

“Everyone at GMB has been hugely supportive, and are desperate to support and welcome her back into the family.”

The source continued: “They’re excited to have her back after so long away.”

“After caring for Derek, and her family, for almost four years, Kate needs to get back to some sort of normality. And she wants to throw herself back into work, 3.45am starts and all.”

“It also goes without saying that, in effect, being a full-time carer for Derek has also had a massive impact on her financial situation.”

“Quite simply, she needs to work to provide for their kids, and bring stability back into their lives.”

“It’s not a decision she’s taken lightly but she’s genuinely excited to get back into the studio.”

“She knows she needs to bite the bullet, and now seems as good a time as any.”

Kate was last seen on the morning show on December 8.

She is provisionally scheduled to return full-time, though ITV have offered their full support and said she can take time off as and when.

Sharing the news of his death on Instagram recently, Kate wrote: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.”

“As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.”

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

“I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.”

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life. ”

While discussing his Covid battle in June 2020, Kate revealed that as Derek waited for an ambulance at their home, he asked their two beloved children Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14, to “look after” their mother.

He told them: “You’re the best children anybody could ever have asked for. Look after Mum, be good for her,” Kate previously revealed.

Derek was placed in a medically induced coma after contracting COVID-19 in March 2020 and became the longest-suffering coronavirus patient in Britain after spending 13 months in hospital, away from Kate and their two children.