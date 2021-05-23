Kate Garraway shares update on her husband Derek: ‘He’s devastated by Covid’

The former lobbyist continues to receive around-the-clock care at home

Kate Garraway has shared a health update on her husband Derek.

Derek was hospitalised last March after contracting Covid-19, and finally came home to his family last month after over a year in ICU.

The former lobbyist continues to receive around-the-clock care at home, as he recovers from the devastating effects of the deadly virus.

Kate appeared on BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning via video link, where she told the host: “He came home on April the 7th so we’re a few weeks into it now. How is he? Look, he’s devastated by Covid.”

“He can’t really move, his communication is very minimal. There are moments where there’s up, you feel you know he’s in there. He has a lot of memory. But the accessing of it is very limited.”

“He’s a long way from the Derek Draper that you know Andrew but he’s home and he’s alive, he’s asleep now,” the Good Morning Britain presenter added.

Andrew replied: “Give him all our love and all our very best wishes,” to which Kate said: “Absolutely.”

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker are talking all things Friends – ahead of the show’s upcoming reunion special.

The girls also talk Ariana Grande’s secret wedding to Dalton Gomez, and the fact Naomi Campbell just became a mother!

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.