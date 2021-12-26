Kate Garraway shares rare photo of husband Derek after Christmas Day health scare

Kate Garraway has shared a rare photo of her husband Derek Draper, after he suffered a health scare on Christmas Day.

The former lobbyist was hospitalised last March after contracting Covid-19, and spent over a year in ICU as he suffered long-term damage to his organs.

Derek was released from hospital in April and is now recovering at home, but he’s still got a long road ahead of him as the virus left him with multiple health issues.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, Kate admitted they had a dramatic Christmas Day as multiple things went wrong.

The Good Morning Britain host wrote: “So the last 24 hours has been bumpy – a scare that meant Derek might have had to go back into hospital (thankfully sorted by a visit from nurse/carer)…”

“He has also had one of his ultra fatigue days so has been too weak to do much other than sleep. I burnt the parsnips (Darcey’s favourite ) & got the ‘wrong’ Lego for Billy.”

However, the 54-year-old revealed their day ended in a “perfect” way as she shared a snap of Derek and their two kids Darcey, 15, and Billy, 11, watching a movie together.

Kate wrote: “But now snuggled up around Dad’s bed watching #nativity everything feels suddenly perfect.”

“Feel so grateful to have the chance to be together. Sending love & hoping you have found some joy today whatever your circumstances – #merrychristmas all!”

During an emotional interview on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories earlier this month, Kate said the coronavirus has “devastated” her husband’s body.

“His digestive system, his liver, his kidneys, his heart, his nervous system. We’re pretty sure that the inflammation did pass through the brain,” she explained.

“He still can’t communicate, he still has issues with mobility. Fundamentally, he’s in a terrible state. But look, he’s alive.”