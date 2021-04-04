Kate Garraway shares heartbreaking post as she marks second Easter without husband Derek

The presenter's husband has been in hospital since last March after contracting Covid-19

Kate Garraway shares heartbreaking post as she marks second Easter without husband...

Kate Garraway has shared a heartbreaking post, as she marked her second Easter without her husband Derek.

Derek, 53, has been in hospital since last March after contracting Covid-19, and sadly he remains seriously ill.

Taking to Instagram today, the Good Morning Britain host wrote: “#happyeaster everyone – so hard that it’s the second we’ve lived through in Lockdown/restrictions and of course our second without Derek home with us.”

“But he is still here so we have so much to give thanks for and there’s lots to hope for isn’t there.”

Kate also shared a photo of her thoughtful neighbour Suzy, who baked her a cake for Easter Sunday.

She wrote: “Our day started with sun shining and our wonderful neighbour who we call ‘Cakesuzy’ bringing round the most amazing #easter cake ever she had made herself!”

Kate won praise on social media last month, after her emotional documentary ‘Finding Derek’ aired on ITV.

The programme detailed her husband’s battle with coronavirus, and the devastating affects it had on his body.

The former lobbyist has lost eight stone in the past year, suffered liver and pancreas damage, has had kidney failure, and now has holes in his lungs and heart.