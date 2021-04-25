Kate Garraway shares heartbreaking messages from husband Derek before his induced coma

Kate's book 'The Power of Hope' is set for release this week

Kate Garraway has shared heartbreaking messages she received from her husband Derek before he was put into an induced coma.

The 53-year-old was hospitalised in March last year after contracting Covid-19, and spent over a year in hospital after suffering major health complications.

The former lobbyist finally returned home earlier this month, where he continues to receive around-the-clock care.

Kate will open up about her husband’s health battle in her upcoming book ‘The Power of Hope’, which is set for release on April 29.

In an extract of the memoir, which is being serialised by The Mail on Sunday, the Good Morning Britain presenter revealed her husband feared he was going to die as he struggled to breathe.

She wrote: “And then I read his next text, just to me this time: ‘OK, not for the kids. I’ve been playing down how really awful it is. It is second after second of being locked in a mask thinking every second you’re going to die. I think they now may want to put me to sleep.'”

“He was referring to the induced coma they had told me about,” Kate explained. “It went on: ‘I know they are trying to do the best for me. But I just can’t breathe – it’s mental torture. I need a break. I want to be put unconscious.'”

“His messages became more and more desperate. ‘I don’t think you realise how bad it is,’ he wrote one evening.”

“‘It is unimaginable. I literally feel like I’m drowning and every breath is my last. Please tell them both I love them. The doctor says there’s no chance of me dying. I just have to keep going.’”

Derek’s body was ravaged by the virus, and is still fighting issues with his lungs, heart, kidneys, liver and pancreas.

The news comes after Kate shared an emotional update on her husband during her appearance on Good Morning Britain earlier this week.

