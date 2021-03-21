Kate Garraway shares another heartbreaking update on husband Derek

The 53-year-old has been in hospital since last March

Kate Garraway has shared another heartbreaking update on her husband Derek.

The 53-year-old was hospitalised last March after contracting the coronavirus, but sadly he remains seriously ill.

The former lobbyist has lost eight stone in the past year, suffered liver and pancreas damage, has had kidney failure, and now has holes in his lungs and heart.

Speaking on The One Show, Derek’s wife Kate said: “Derek is an extreme case. What he had is what is called a prolonged disorder of consciousness which means that there is some reaction.”

“He is somebody who both in this time before I knew him, when he was in politics, and also since in all the work he has done in mental health, because that’s his thing now.”

“His brain has always been his best friend and he’s lived on his wits and now suddenly his brain – as we all know controls his body – is no longer his friend and he’s fighting to get out.”

The news comes ahead of the release of the documentary ‘Finding Derek’, documenting Derek’s health battle, which airs at 9pm on Tuesday on ITV.

In a new trailer, released by ITV earlier this week, Kate says: “Derek is the sickest person the team of doctors have treated that has lived.”

“Is he going to be able to come back? Or will he be alive but no longer the person he was? You shouldn’t have to think like that.”

The screen then goes black, and text appears on the screen, reading: “One year later, Derek is still in hospital.”

The Good Morning Britain presenter picked up a frame from a pile of items in her home, screaming: “Derek, I miss you!”

