Kate Garraway shares another heartbreaking update on her critically ill husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway has revealed her husband Derek Draper is still in a “deeply critical condition”, as he continues to battle COVID-19 in intensive care.

The Good Morning Britain presenter shared an update on Instagram, as she joined the nation’s ‘Clap For Carers’ last night in the UK.

Sharing a video of the fireworks set off by her neighbours in honour of NHS staff, Kate wrote: “From the bottom of my heart a billion thank yous to the extraordinary #nhsworkers whose skills, dedication and downright guts in the face of so much personal risk, are keeping my Derek alive, just as they are doing for thousands of covid patients.”

“I’m afraid he is still in a deeply critical condition, but he is still here, which means there is hope. Sending so much love and support to the thousands who have had that hope for their loved ones stolen by this hideous disease.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) on Apr 16, 2020 at 4:54pm PDT

“You are not alone and I hope that helps give you strength to withstand the torture of grief,” Kate continued.

“Thank you, too, to my own little band of ‘key workers’, the neighbours who let off fireworks tonight for the #nhs, gave the Easter bunny a helping hand to make life feel a bit more normal for Darcey & Billy, those who have dropped off food, and friends family and all of you who have sent messages of love and support. It’s such a comfort.”

“We must all stand together,” she added.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama, giving their top TV picks and chatting about the biggest stories of the week.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!