Kate Garraway says final farewell to Derek Draper in star-studded funeral

Kate Garraway said her final farewell to her late husband Derek Draper at his star-studded funeral this morning.

The 56-year-old sadly died following a long battle with Covid-19 on January 5th.

The presenter’s husband who suffered serious health complications after contracting the virus in March 2020, had been critically ill after suffering a cardiac arrest in December.

Elton John and Keir Starmer attend funeral of Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper https://t.co/5MkEpaeimK pic.twitter.com/rXMLctObeX — The Independent (@Independent) February 2, 2024

Family and friends gathered at the Church of St Mary the Virgin in Primrose Hill for the political lobbyist’s funeral this morning.

At the funeral, Sir Elton John was among the famous faces from showbiz to attend and Sir Tony Blair and Sir Keir Starmer were the big political names in attendance.

Kate’s ITV family Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard also attended the service to pay their final respects.

Sir Elton John attends Derek Draper’s funeral after Kate Garraway’s incredible efforts to get him to final tour https://t.co/Esv1ZAo3xf — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) February 2, 2024

The location of the funeral is special to the couple as Kate and Derek got married at the church in September 2005.

Sharing the news of his death on Instagram, Kate wrote: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.”

“As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.”

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

“I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.”

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life. ”

While discussing his Covid battle in June 2020, Kate revealed that as Derek waited for an ambulance at their home, he asked their two beloved children Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14, to “look after” their mother.

He told them: “You’re the best children anybody could ever have asked for. Look after Mum, be good for her,” Kate previously revealed.

Derek was placed in a medically induced coma after contracting COVID-19 in March 2020 and became the longest-suffering coronavirus patient in Britain after spending 13 months in hospital, away from Kate and their two children.