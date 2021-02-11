Kate Garraway reveals she hasn’t been able to see her sick husband Derek since Christmas

Derek has been in hospital since March after contracting the coronavirus

Kate Garraway reveals she hasn’t been able to see her sick husband...

Kate Garraway has revealed she hasn’t been able to see her sick husband Derek since Christmas.

Derek, 53, was admitted to hospital on March 30 last year after contracting Covid-19, but sadly he remains seriously ill.

Last month, the UK tightened their restrictions in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus, which has stopped many hospital visits.

After taking some time off, Kate returned to Good Morning Britain on Thursday, where she admitted she was finding the situation “really tough”.

The mother-of-two said: “I haven’t been able to see him [Derek], I haven’t seen him since Christmas. He’s back in a situation now looking at strangers in masks.”

“It’s tough, it’s also the same for people in care homes. When you’re someone like him who is dealing with unconsciousness problems and trying to emerge, I can’t help but fear that it’s not helpful… And there’s no end in sight to that.”

“I’ve taken some time off; very kindly ITV have given me some time off, I hadn’t been feeling very well,” Kate explained.

“I think it might have been one of those things where chickens had come home to roost after a long year that we’ve all had, haven’t we?”

“I took some holiday leave, at home because I know holidays are controversial, literally within the four walls of my home. I had a lot of sleep and a bit of medicine and feeling much better.”

Last month, Kate’s co-presenter Piers Morgan revealed doctors said Derek “may never come out of a coma”.

He said: “We know from our colleague Kate Garraway, whose husband is still in a coma from Covid… He may never come out of that coma.”

“She’s been told this, and it’s heartbreaking. It has hit right here on our show. It’s hit a lot of people; 100,000 people or more have now lost their lives – think of how many family members they all have.”

“Multiply that, and you’re getting into millions of people directly affected by Covid-19. We’ve got to take this seriously and we’ve got to get vaccinated as fast as possible. That’s the only way through this.”

'There's lots of things to ask.' Kate and Ben will be joined by Health Secretary Matt Hancock at 8.30am. Kate hasn't spoken to Matt Hancock since Derek got sick. Watch GMB 👉 https://t.co/yyUUJmzswF pic.twitter.com/YGv2Yyo71G — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 11, 2021