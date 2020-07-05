The TV presenter's husband has been in a medically induced coma

Kate Garraway reveals her husband has woken up from his coma

Kate Garraway has revealed that her husband has opened his eyes for the first time since he went into a coma.

The TV presenter’s husband Derek, 52, was struck down with coronavirus back in March, and has only now woken up.

“We’re keeping positive and doing everything we can to bring him round. The children and I communicate with him every day on FaceTime, while a nurse holds his iPad,” she told Hello! Magazine.

“I really believe he can hear. When medical staff say: ‘Good morning, Derek,’ he sometimes opens his eyes,” she explained.

“We and the doctors are doing everything we can so that he can start to recover.”

Meanwhile the TV host said she will be returning to work on Good Morning Britain to get back into her old routine.

“The doctors have been urging me not to put my life on pause,” she explained. “They’ve told me that I need to go back to work and create a routine in our lives again.

“The children and Derek are all I’ve thought about and they’re the most important people in my life, but I must create structure and normality for the children, to clean the bath, put the plates in the dishwasher, and tidy the house.

Derek is now free of the virus, but Kate has said he still has a long road to recovery. .

“The doctors have warned that his condition could persist for years so I have to get on with life whilst we are waiting for him to get better.

“Billy starts secondary school in September, but Derek’s doctors say he won’t be out of hospital by then.

“My priority is to make the children feel safe, not to let them see me feeling vulnerable in the world where Derek was my rock,” she added.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker discuss online trolling in Ireland, as more people speak out against the bullying taking place on social media.

Plus the girls delve deep into Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship – as the couple reunite.