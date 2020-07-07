Kate Garraway reveals her husband has ‘lost a lot of weight’ as she updates fans on his coronavirus battle

The father-of-two has been in intensive care since March

Kate Garraway has revealed that her husband has “lost a lot of weight” following his battle with coronavirus.

The 53-year-old’s husband Derek has woken up from his coma, but he still has a long road to recovery.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Kate said: “Derek’s lost a huge amount of weight and when the nurse shaved him because his beard had grown so long, he looked so different.”

The Good Morning Britain presenter explained that their children – Darcey, 14, and Billy, 10 – often FaceTime their father.

“They’d never seen him without stubble or a beard before,” she confessed.

“During their chats, they tell him what they’ve been doing and their sense of humour often shines through.”

Kate recently took to Instagram and informed her followers that Derek’s return home still seemed “very uncertain” during these difficult times.

“The future we are really hoping for, Derek recovering & coming home is not nearly in sight & very uncertain,” she wrote.

“But it feels positive to share how we are trying to keep ourselves going as I know so many are dealing with terrible challenges in all sorts of ways as we all try to emerge from these ghastly times, just as we continue to hope Derek can emerge from his minimum state of consciousness.”

“I hope reading this helps in some way. Thank you everyone for your lovely good wishes and for sending me your stories of how you’ve been coping too,” she added.

The father-of-two contracted the Coronavirus back in March and he has been in ICU ever since.

Although the 52-year-old is now technically free from the virus, doctors don’t know if he will ever recover from the damage COVID-19 inflicted on his body.

It’s understood Kate’s husband has a damaged liver and pancreas, is on kidney dialysis, and is now diabetic as a result of the virus.

