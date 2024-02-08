Kate Garraway returns to host Good Morning Britain following her recent loss

Kate Garraway has returned to host Good Morning Britain following the recent death of her husband Derek Draper.

The former lobbyist sadly died on the 3rd of January aged 56.

The presenter’s husband, who suffered serious health complications after contracting Covid-19 in March, had been critically ill after suffering a cardiac arrest in December.

Kate returned to present the morning show today alongside her co-host Ben Shephard.

The 56-year-old also appeared on the show alongside Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on Monday in her first interview since Derek’s death.

Good Morning Britain fans have taken to X to show their support and praise to the “strong woman.”

Welcome back @kategarraway ❤️ We’re so happy to have you back pic.twitter.com/qUlmiiREMh — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 8, 2024

One fan said: “What a strong woman She is. Welcome back Kate.”

A second added: “Welcome back @kategarraway !!! We have really missed you!”

Kate’s fellow Good Morning Britain star, Susanna Reid penned: “Welcome back Kate! So good to see you @kategarraway back on @gmbthis morning ❤️”

The host thanked viewers for the “incredible” love and support she has received as she returned to presenting the show.

Kate said: “Thank you to all of you at home as well, I know I mentioned it on Monday but you have been incredible.”

Holding back tears she said: “I don’t know how it’s going to be. Grief isn’t containable in a day or year.

Kate explained: “People ask why I’m going back to work. Life has to start. We have to pick ourselves up and go on.

“That’s what Derek would want me to do. Thank you to everyone who made it possible.”

Sharing the news of his death on Instagram, Kate wrote: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.”

“As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.”

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

“I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.”

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life. ”