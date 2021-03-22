Kate Garraway recalls the ‘devastating’ moment sick husband Derek told her he couldn’t go on

The 53-year-old has been in hospital since last March after contracting Covid-19

Kate Garraway has recalled the “devastating” moment her sick husband Derek told her he couldn’t go on.

Derek, 53, was hospitalised last March after contracting the coronavirus, but sadly he remains seriously ill.

The former lobbyist has lost eight stone in the past year, suffered liver and pancreas damage, has had kidney failure, and now has holes in his lungs and heart.

In a clip of ITV’s upcoming documentary ‘Finding Derek’, obtained by The Mirror, Kate opened up about a heartbreaking conversation she had with her husband over FaceTime in November.

Derek said: “Kate, there’s no way out. There’s no way out. I’ve got to the point where I just think f*** it. Just f*** it.”

‘Derek, I miss you!’ Follow Kate Garraway’s emotional journey as her husband Derek recovers from the effects of Covid in a new documentary. Watch Kate Garraway: Finding Derek Tuesday 9pm @itv. pic.twitter.com/Pio9URJy7d — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 18, 2021

Kate asked: “As in die?”, with Derek tearfully responding: “Yes… I don’t know how to cope, I don’t know how to cope.”

Kate, 53, bravely replied: “You don’t know how to cope with it. OK. I know you feel like you’re trapped in your head and it’s terrifying. But you’re coming home, you’re coming back to your life and you will be the person, even better than you were before. You will be.”

“I will find a way to make it better. I promised you that I would save you and I’m going to save you, I will find a way, but you just have to hang in there.”

The Good Morning Britain presenter explained: “Derek had been drifting in and out of consciousness and when he said that, it was absolutely devastating, but it showed me he was still in there. Even though it was terrible to think his spirits were so low.”